Free zoo admission for military members! Free museum admission! Free outdoor movie!

SAN ANTONIO - October was first responders appreciation month at the San Antonio Zoo. And this month, members of the military are getting the love.

Through the end of November, active duty and veteran members of the military, National Guard and reserves can visit the zoo for free. Valid ID is required. On top of that, up to four family members will get a 50% discount on their tickets.

From noon until 5 p.m. Sunday is a free family day at the McNay Art Museum. The whole family can enjoy outdoor music, a puppet show and there will be some fun stuff to do themed around the exhibition, "Picasso to Hockney: Modern Art on Stage."

Sunday is National Sandwich Day, so you'll need some sandwiches if you're celebrating. How about a free sub from Firehouse Subs? Click here for a coupon for a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub with chips and drink.

On Saturday night, make sure you bundle up for a free outdoor movie at Mission Marquee Plaza.

Pixar's "Coco" will be showing on the historic Mission Drive-in.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. The movie starts at dusk.

