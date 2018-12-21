Friday Freebies: 12/21/18

SAN ANTONIO - Before you hit the road for your holiday trip with the family, you may want to download some or all of these classic and not so classic Christmas audiobooks from Amazon, Audible and Google.

You may not recognize some of these titles, but your kids probably will. Then, you can always turn them onto the classic “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” to show them how it was in the good old days.

Just click the link on the book you want, add it to your cart and download.

List of Audiobooks:

“The Night Before Christmas”

“Gather ‘Round the Sound: Holiday Stories from Beloved Authors and Great Performers Across the Globe”

“Santa's Christmas Genies”

“The Christmas Hirelings”

“Holiday Helpers!”

“The Little Christmas Tree”

“Albert: The Little Tree with Big Dreams”

“A Monster Machine Christmas”

If you’re still looking for a gift for that video gamer in your life, or for yourself, Target is having a buy one, get one free sale on its website. Select titles qualify, but you won’t need a promo code or coupon. The price will adjusted when you checkout. The deal runs through Dec. 29.

Click here for more information on this deal.

If you’re more of renter than a buyer, this may be more your speed. Redbox is offering a free night’s rental on a movie or video game. Just text VALPAK to 727272 and you’ll get a code for the free rental. The code won’t expire until the end of February.

Click here for more information on this deal.

If you still haven’t had your kids’ picture taken with the Jolly Old Elf, there is still time. Bass Pro Shop’s Santa’s Wonderland is up and running through Christmas Eve. You can get a free picture with Santa. And the kids can play games and do crafts while you do some last-minute shopping.

Check out the website for details.

