Friday Freebies: April 13, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - From a movie night on your couch to outdoor fun, this weekend has a host of freebies.

Want to see one of the biggest hits of 2017? Outside? For free?

You can tonight at H-E-B Cinema on the Plaza. There are two showings of Pixar/Disney’s COCO. The is at 6 p.m. and the second screening is at 8:30 p.m. screening at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

Concessions will be available. People can bring lawn chairs and blankets, but no outside food or drinks will be allowed.

Get the kids outside and for some fun at Elmendorf Lake park to celebrate nature. From 9 a.m. until noon, kids can make nature-inspired art, learn about honey bees, and see a presentation on dinosaurs of Texas from Dinosaur George. You can even make tree adoptions while they last.

The third annual Native Film Series continues this Tuesday at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. The series showcases a selection of documentaries featuring original and indigenous stories. This week’s screening is “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” which takes a look at the impact of Native Americans on popular music. After the screening, there will be a discussion and Q&A with the curator of the series.

But if you just want to stay home and watch a movie in your pajamas, we can help you out with that too. You can get two Redbox codes for free Blu-Ray, DVD or video game rentals by texting TECHSTUFF and STUFF to 727272. This deal expires on Sunday.

