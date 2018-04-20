Friday Freebies: April 20, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The first freebie this week may not sound like much fun, but it's still going to be popular. A couple places are offering free document shredding this weekend. You can get 1 pound of documents shredded at Staples on Saturday. Office Depot is offering to shred up to 5 pounds through April 28. Just click on the links and download the coupons.

Now that the chores are out of the way, it's time for the fun.

The National Parks Service is kicking off National Parks Week with free admission to more than 120 parks across the country on Saturday. It's a great way to check out some amazing places and learn about history and culture.

How about a nice spring festival where you can take the whole family? The District 6 Spring Festival is happening Saturday at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Check out the classic car show, bounce house, a giant slide, music and more. And at the end of the day, you can catch a free showing of Disney Pixar’s "Coco."

There is a ton of free Fiesta events this weekend all over the Alamo city. There are way too many to list here, so click the link to see all the things you can do without spending a lot of money.

And don’t forget, you can find a comprehensive list of all things Fiesta, free and not-so-free in the Fiesta section of our website.

If none of that outdoor stuff does anything for you, you can just stay inside all weekend and watch the free preview of HBO and Cinemax.

If you’re a a DirecTV, Dish Network or AT&T U-verse customer, you can spend the next three days watching free movies, critically acclaimed TV shows and more. The free preview runs through Monday, April 23.

