Friday Freebies: April 27, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Want some classic literature in your life, but don't want to read it?

You can get three free audiobooks, "Winnie The Pooh," "Moby Dick" and "Emma."

Just visit Amazon.com, select the audiobooks and make sure your total is zero and click buy.

You can listen to the audiobooks on the Amazon or Audible apps.

Don't wait, this is a limited time deal.

Want to check out the digital version of the Washington Post for free?

Amazon has a special offer that will allow you to check it out for a month when you subscribe.

The offer will give you complete access to the digital newspaper.

If you want to keep the subscription going, it's $10 a month.

Amazon Prime members get a six-month free trial and a cheaper subscription rate if they decide to keep the subscription going.

Groupon is offering new users a chance to check out Pandora's premium music service, with a three-month free trial.

You can skip songs, replay and play songs over and over again to your heart's desire.

You will need a credit card to sign up, but you can cancel at the end of 90 days if you don't want to keep the subscription going.

It's the final weekend of Fiesta, but there are plenty of free things you can check out his weekend.

Click here to find out what's happening.



