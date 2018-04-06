Friday Freebies: April 6, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The first weekend of the month is a good time to visit San Antonio's museums -- especially if you're a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch customer.

As part of the Museums On Us program, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders can get free admission to museums.

All you need is a photo ID and a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card.

Local museums participating include, The DoSeum, Witte Museum, McNay Art Museum and San Antonio Museum of Art.

Bass Pro Shops is going to the dogs Saturday for a special Dog Days event.

Take Fido to the store for a free photo download, free treats, a free gift bag and free demonstrations for stuff like dog training and health and wellness programs.

And if your canine pal knows a cool trick, you could win some free stuff.

Texas Public Radio and the San Antonio Film Commission is continuing its "Made in S.A." film series on Saturday night with an outdoor screening of "Viva Max".

The movie stars Peter Ustinov as a Mexican general who leads troops to San Antonio to reoccupy the Alamo.

This free film series celebrates San Antonio's Tricentennial by screening films that were made in the Alamo City at (or very close to!) the location where they were filmed. You can catch the screening at 7 p.m. at Hemisfair Park.

RedBox has an offer for video gamers, who can score a free one-night rental by visit Redbox's website or app.

No need for coupon or a code. The freebie is automatically applied when you check out.

The offer is good through Monday.

