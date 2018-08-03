Friday Freebies: August 3, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Families and friends can beat the heat Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at a "Back To School Splash Bash" at the Kingsborough Pool at 350 Phelps.

The free event hosted by the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department, will feature games that will give students a chance to win school supplies.

The Pearl is celebrating San Antonio's Tricentennial while paying homage to Spain.

The celebration of "Ole" brings together food, music and art.

The Pearl will host a free concert by Concha Buika from 7-10 p.m. Saturday. The Spanish singer was voted one of "50 great voices" by NPR.

If you're in the mood for a movie, you can check out a free screening of "Toy Story 3" at the Mission Marque Plaza.

You can bring out the blankets and chairs to enjoy the movie outdoors.

The movie starts about 15 minutes after dusk, but you can arrive as early as 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Here's a reminder that Saturday is the "Frozen Treats Fest" at the Historic St. Paul Square on Commerce.

While there is a $5 admission for kids and $15 admission for adults, there is a chance to get a free Roku device.

All you have to do is find the KSAT booth at the festival and say, "I Want My San Antonio TV."

Only 100 Rokus will be given away starting at noon.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.