Friday Freebies: Discounts on clothes! Coffee BOGO! Picture with Santa!

Discounts on clothes, a tempting coffee offer, and a picture with Santa are all part of this week's Friday Freebies!

It's getting cooler outside and if you're looking for a reason to get your hands on a warm drink, here's an excuse to head to Starbucks.

The coffee chain is offering a buy one, get one free, deal when you buy any handcrafted espresso beverage or Frappuccino blended beverage, grande size or larger.

All you have to do is sign up for Starbucks Rewards. The offer is only valid Friday and is a one-time use.

Hulu is offering a sweet deal for new and eligible returning customers, for a limited time.

The limited commercials, twelve-month plan is being offered for 99 cents per month and ends Monday.

If you're doing any holiday shopping, Old Navy is offering 50% off your entire purchase in-store and online Friday.

The deal runs through 11:59 p.m. Friday for online shoppers and until stores close. There is no coupon code required.

Let the Christmas countdown begin!

If you want to have your picture or your kids' picture taken with Santa, then you will want to read this.

Santa's Wonderland is still going on at Bass Pro Shops. The lines can get long this time of year, so make sure you head out and grab your bass pass voucher indicating what time your picture will be taken.

Then show up at your designated time to score your free 4x6 picture with Santa. There will also be free crafts, games, and activities for the kids.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.