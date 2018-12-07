Friday Freebies: Elf yourself! Free drinks at Dunkin'! Free video games!

SAN ANTONIO - This first freebie can help you get in the holiday spirit and embarrass your family at the same time. You "Elf Yourself" and up to five other people at the same time. All you need are some photos. Just follow the direction to upload them at ElfYourself.com and get your holiday music video.

Dunkin’ (or Dunkin’ Donuts) is offering a free medium drink of your choice: One now and one on your birthday. Just sign up for Dunkin’ Donuts Perks. Download the app or sign up on their website, and they will e-mail you a coupon for your first perk -- and another on your birthday.

Friday will be a good day to stay inside. And free video game rental from Redbox will help a rainy night go down a little easier. Just go to the website and reserve the game. No coupon or discount code needed. It will automatically be applied when you checkout. This deal is a limited time offer.

The weather should be a better on Saturday night, which would be a good time for an outdoor movie. Catch a screening of "Santa Buddies" at Schertz Dog Park. It’s happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and your dogs.

