Friday Freebies: Feb. 2, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The first weekend of the month is a good time for Bank of America customers to check out some of the Alamo City's great museums -- for free.

BOA and Merrill Lynch cardholders can get free admission to the DoSeum, Witte Museum, McNay Art Museum and San Antonio Museum of Art as part of the "Museums on Us" program.

Just show either card to get in free.

Bring the kids to Barnes and Noble for a free storytime event at 11 a.m. Saturday.

This weekend's storytime event is, "I am Harriet Tubman," the latest book by Brad Metzler in his bestselling "Ordinary People Change the World" series.

"I am Harriet Tubman" tells Tubman's story of her role in the fight against slavery.

In celebration of International Frozen Yogurt Day on Tuesday, TCBY is offering a free cup of frozen yogurt.

No coupon is needed -- just walk in and ask for your free yogurt.

Want to score a free pizza from Pizza Hut?

You just might win a free pie if two things happen.

First, join Pizza Hut's Hut Rewards program before Sunday.

And if a touchdown is scored before 14 seconds into the game, you'll get a free medium two-topping pizza.

The free pizza will be in your account from Feb. 8-11.

