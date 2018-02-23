Friday Freebies: Feb. 23, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Free pancakes, documentary screenings and free admission to the San Antonio Zoo for teachers are all part of this week’s Friday Freebies.

Tuesday is National Pancake Day! To celebrate, IHOP is offering a free short stack from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The short stack is free but if you make a donation, it will go toward helping children with critical illnesses. The goal this year is to raise $5 million.

There will be a free documentary screening at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Carver Branch Library. “Walk on the River: A Black History of the Alamo City” chronicles the contributions blacks have made to San Antonio.

Don’t let the gray skies keep you from going to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo this weekend. Grounds admission is free for any guest with a military ID. On Friday, grounds admission, rides, hot dogs, popcorn and sodas in the carnival area are $1 each.

This is the last weekend for teachers to get into the San Antonio Zoo for free. All month long, the zoo has been waiving admission for Texas teachers. Plus, up to four guests can receive 50 percent off admission. All teachers need to do is bring a copy of their certificate, a pay stub and a photo ID or badge from their school.

