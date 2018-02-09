Friday Freebies: Feb. 9, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Nothing says Valentine's Day like doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free three-pack of doughnuts when you buy a $10 gift card (You know, to put in your sweetheart's Valentine's Day card).

No is coupon needed. Just mention the offer when you place your order. The offer is good through Valentine's Day.

Kids love making Valentine's Day cards.

You can get your kiddos a head start with 543 free Valentine's Day coloring pages from The Balance. Just print the coloring pages from the website.

The coloring will give your children something to do, and the pages will make great gifts for grandparents and teachers.

Valentine's Day may be a sore spot for some who have lost out in love.

Hooters wants to help the lovelorn with its "Shred 'em and Forget 'em" special.

Just upload a picture of your ex to the Hooters website and shred it for a buy one, get one free 10-piece boneless wings.

How about watching a classic romantic fairy tale for Valentine's Day? "The Princess Bride" will be shown for free beginning at dusk Tuesday night at the Arneson River Theatre, hosted by Slab Cinema.

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and picnic basket and see the epic story of Buttercup and Wesley, her one true love.

