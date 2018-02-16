Friday Freebies: February 16, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Panda Express is celebrating Chinese New Year today by giving out free red envelopes again. What does this mean for you? It could mean free food. Or at least a coupon for a discount on a future purchase.

Looking for a new fish sandwich during Lent? Arby’s has one. And to get you to try, they will give you the fries and drink with it. Just got to their website and print the coupon. Buy the sandwich and get a small drink and fries for free. This deal is valid through February 20th.

Yeah, "Black Panther" is opening this weekend. It’s going to be a huge blockbuster. And if you haven’t gotten your ticket for this weekend, you probably aren't going to have much luck getting one. So maybe you want to check out another movie this weekend. Atom Tickets is offering a buy-one/get-one-free deal For "Early Man." Just go to the website, and select your tickets and enter the code EARLYMAN at check out.

The rest of the freebies are for the couch potatoes.

DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T customers can check out HBO and Cinemax for free this weekend. You don’t have to do anything. Just go to your menu and pick the channel you want to watch and it’s there. The fre preview runs through Feb. 19.

Anime fans, here’s a chance to check out a couple of shows for free. You can download season one of "Fairy Tale" from amazon.com, and follow the adventures of four young wizards in the first 12 episodes.

And you can get Season 1 of Tokyo Ghoul from the Microsoft store. Check out twelve episodes about a young man in Tokyo who is the first ghoul/human half-breed in this sci-fi horror series.

Both are available for a limited time. But neither show is for kids.

