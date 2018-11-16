Friday Freebies: Free arcade game play! Free Sirius XM Radio! Free 'La Bamba' movie screening!

SAN ANTONIO - Free Sirius XM Radio, free game play at Main Event and a free movie screening of "La Bamba" are all part of this week's Friday Freebies.

If you’re getting ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving, this freebie will take some of the pain out of a long road trip, but it’s not just for cars or road trips.

Sirius XM is offering everyone free access to its 200 channels of music, talk, sports and more. It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a car radio, go online or use the Sirius XM app. It’s also available on Amazon Echo or Alexa devices.

Check out the company's website for more information. This offer is valid through Nov. 26.

Main Event is turning 20 years old, and customers are going to get a free gift of $20 in arcade game play credit.

Just go to the company's website, click on the “Get Your Game On” button, fill out the short form and you’ll get an email with how to use that credit. The offer is valid through Dec. 21.

Now that we have the cold weather behind us — at least for now — we can actually go outside and watch a free movie.

A screening of “La Bamba” will play Saturday night at Milam Park, thanks to the City of San Antonio and Centro San Antonio.

Don’t forget your blankets and lawn chairs. The movie starts at dusk.

Click here for more information.

