Friday Freebies: Free bacon! Free movie tickets! Free Subway! Free buffalo wings!

SAN ANTONIO - This might the most important freebie we’ve had in a while: Free bacon. But if you want it, you only have a small window to get it.

McDonald’s is adding bacon to some of its classic menu items. To celebrate that, this Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mickey D’s is giving away a free side of bacon with any menu item. Order anything off the menu, from coffee to McFlurries and you can get with a side of bacon.

Regal Cinemas is offering a "Buy One, Get One Free" deal on tickets to see the BumbleBee movie.

All you need to get the deal is to sign up for the Regal Crowne Club, which is free. To get your free ticket, just show your membership card or give them your phone number. That’s it. This deal is good through January 27.

Subway is trying to get people to use their app to order and pay. And this is how they are tempting you.

Subway is offering $5 off any $5 order when you order through their app and pay with PayPal. Offer expires February 6.

And finally, this one is a bit of a longshot, but if it hits, we’re all winners.

If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free wings to everybody in America. The offer is for dine-in only and will expire on February 18. Just so you know, the Super Bowl has only gone to overtime once in 52 years. So maybe we’re due.

