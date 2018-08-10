Friday Freebies: Free baseball cards! Free bowling! Free video game rental!

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday is National Baseball Card Day and a chance to score free baseball cards.

You can get a free pack of exclusive TOPPS cards at participating hobby and card shops.

Click here for a list of participating stores.

Saturday is also National Bowling Day, and you can celebrate with a free game of bowling at local bowling alleys.

To score the free game, download the BowlMojis app from the iTunes store to redeem your free game.

As far as we know, National Video Game Day is not being marked this weekend, but we found a free video game rental for you, courtesy of Redbox.

Visit the Redbox website through Monday to reserve a select game online and get the first night for free.

Say goodbye to summer vacation Saturday at Hemisfair Park, where a back-to-school bash is being celebrated with a free screening of the high school dance movie -- "Breaking Legs."

The high school hijinx and teen drama, with a side of dancing, begins at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.