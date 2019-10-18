Friday Freebies: Free fall festival fun

SAN ANTONIO - There is a lot of stuff happening Saturday to get the family in the fall and Halloween spirit.

Start your day at Northeast Lakeview College for the BoozarFest. The Fall Festival starts at 9 a.m., and includes arts and crafts, pumpkin and cookie decorating, Halloween-themed games, trunk or treat, carnival rides and more. There will also be food trucks, vendors and music. Check out the website for the full list of activities.

Later that day, Northwest Vista College is holding its fifth annual HalloVISTA event. It starts at 4 p.m. The event includes a haunted house, petting zoo, bounce house and trick-or-treating. There will be a costume contest for the kids and the grownups, and a free showing of "The Addams Family" when the sun goes down.

If you just want the outdoor movie without all the Halloween stuff, you can catch "Bumblebee" at the Mission Marquee Plaza Saturday night. Watch everyone's favorite Transformer in his first solo adventure on the historic Mission Drive-in screen. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and pets. The movie starts when the sun goes down.

