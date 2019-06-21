Friday Freebies: Free greeting cards! Free movie screenings!

This week's Friday Freebies features free greeting cards and two free movie screenings!

Free Card Fridays are here.

If you don’t know what that means, but you love giving greeting cards for just about any reason, get to a local Hallmark store and sign up to be a Gold Crown member.

Then, every Friday, you can get a free “just because” greeting card.

The program runs through Sept. 27.

That’s a lot of free greeting cards!

Click here for more information on this deal.

This Tuesday, you have two choices for your outdoor movie-watching pleasure, and both are classics.

First, Movies by Moonlight at Travis Park is showing Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” See Ariel and all her friends again is this Disney animation classic.

Get there early for fun activities and food trucks before the show, or just bring your own snacks, lawn chairs and blankets.

Click here for more information on this deal.

Want less singing fish and more lightsabers?

Honor those feelings by watching “The Empire Strikes Back” on Tuesday night at Hemisfair. See Luke, Han and Leia on the big screen taking on the likes of Darth Vader and Boba Fett in the sequel to the movie that started it all.

Food vendors will be there to make sure you have plenty of options to eat and drink.

Get there early to get a good spot.

Both movies start at dusk.

And don’t forget, parking is free Tuesday nights at city of San Antonio facilities.

Click here for more information on this deal.

