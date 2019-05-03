Friday Freebies: Free movie screening! Free zoo admission for teachers! Free video games!

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday is Election Day, and there are plenty of free things to do around San Antonio after you go vote.

Slab Cinema is presenting a free outdoor screening of Disney's hit movie "Ralph Breaks the Internet" on Saturday night at Mission Marquee.

Picnics, lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged, and the event is pet friendly. The movie starts at dusk.

The San Antonio Zoo is showing appreciation for teachers by offering free admission for the entire month of May. This offer is available only to active teachers in Texas schools.

Teachers must provide a Texas ID and proof of employment at the zoo ticket window.

Teachers may also bring up to four guests and receive 50% off standard admission.

If you or someone you know is a fan of comics, you can pick a new book at no charge on Saturday.

The first Saturday in May each year in Free Comic Day. On this day, participating comic book shops across the country give away comic books for free.

Several shops in San Antonio are proud participants, including Alien Worlds, Dragon's Lair Comics and Heroes & Fantasies.

Playstation Plus members can expect two free games available in the month of May.

Beginning on Tuesday, gamers can download award winning titles, such as "What Remains of Edith Finch" and "Overcooked!"

Meanwhile, Playstation's free games of April are still available until Tuesday. Those titles include "Conan Exiles" and "The Surge."

PC Gamers can download the popular game "World of Goo" until May 16 for free.

The critically acclaimed puzzle game has picked up many awards over the years, including multiple Game of the Year awards.

To download, just visit the Epic Games website and click the link at the top of the home page.

