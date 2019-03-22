Friday Freebies: Free plant seeds! Free museum admission! Free outdoor movie screenings!

This weekend is the fourth annual Monarch Fest at the San Antonio Zoo. It’s a two-day celebration of all things monarch butterfly. You can get free, native milkweed and native nectar plant seeds to help keep San Antonio a Monarch Champion City.

There will be games and crafts, and people can learn how they can help the monarch butterflies thrive.

Entry into the Monarch Fest is free with a zoo admission and for those with annual passes.

Click here for more information on this deal.

Tuesday nights are free at the Briscoe Western Art Museum.

From 4-9 p.m. on Tuesdays, you can see what the Briscoe has to offer in its mission to preserve the art, history and culture of the American West.

Admission includes the permanent galleries, new works and the McNutt Sculpture Garden.

Check the website to see what is currently on display and to see the special programs.

Now that spring is here, a South Texas favorite is returning — outdoor movies.

First up is Doggie Date Night at La Villita. This Tuesday, see “A Dog’s Purpose.”

Bring your public-friendly furry family members out to Maverick Plaza at 6 p.m. for food trucks, dog-friendly ice cream, adoption information and, of course, a free movie.

The movie starts at dusk.

As a bonus freebie, parking is free in city parking lots during Downtown Tuesday.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.