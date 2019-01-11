Friday Freebies: Free Sesame Street download! Free RedBox games and DVDs!

SAN ANTONIO - This freebie isn’t a lot of fun, but flu season is well under way and Metro Health says if you haven’t gotten your flu shot, there is still time -- and you can get it for free!

Metro Health is giving flu shots at their Immunization clinic Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 210 N. Mel Waiters Way. Immunizations are also available by appointment on Tuesday and Thursday at the clinic at 1226 NW 18th Street. For questions or to make an appointment call 210-207-8894.

Click here for more on this freebie!

Want a free season of Sesame Street From Around the World? Get a digital download right now!

Individual episodes are $2, but the whole season is free of charge. Just make sure you click on the season, not single shows. This is a limited time offer.

Click here for more on this freebie!

Redbox wants to give you a free, one-night game rental. All you have to do to get yours is text GAMES to 727272 and you’ll get a code good for one free rental, good online or at a kiosk.

Click here for more on this freebie!

Or you can take a shot at a free DVD rental from Redbox. Text TRIVIA to 727272, to play the Redbox IQ game, answer some trivia questions correctly and you can win free rentals.

Click here for more on this freebie!

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.