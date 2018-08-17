Friday Freebies: Go bonkers over BOGOs at P.F. Chang's, Chipotle

SAN ANTONIO - Check out these buy one, get one free deals from P.F. Chang's and Chipotle.

Just go to P.F. Chang's website, fill out the form and you will get emailed a coupon for a free entree when you purchase one.

The deal is good through Aug. 29.

If you're a student, rejoice!

Chipotle is giving students a free burrito, bowl, salad or taco for free when you buy one. No coupon needed for this deal. Just let Chiptole know you're a student.

The BOGO is also available online. Just use the code STUDENT at checkout.

Got a fourth-grader at home?

He or she is entitled to a free national parks annual pass, which give them and maybe the whole family, access to any national park in the U.S. for a whole year.

Click here to find out how to get the free pass and to find out the entry restrictions.

Grab some lawn chairs, blankets and snacks and head to the Mission Marquee Plaza on Saturday for a free viewing of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The venue opens at 7 p.m. and the movie begins 15 minutes after dusk.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.