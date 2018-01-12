Friday Freebies: Jan. 12, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Admission to the UTSA institute of Texan cultures will be free this Sunday – as it is every second Sunday of the month. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m.

The museum is putting on an exhibit about the beer industry in Texas, and one about Texas during WWI.

To learn more and to see what else is on exhibit – just go to texancultures.com

DETAILS HERE

And on Tuesday, admission will also be free at the DoSeum.

The DoSeum offers free admission the first and third Tuesday of every month for free family nights. Just stop by from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Only the first 1,200 guests will be admitted, so be sure to get there early.

DETAILS HERE

If getting in shape was one of your New Year resolutions, you can take your workout outdoors with Travis Park’s fitness in the park boot camp.

A variety of classes are offered, so there’s something for everyone. Just don’t forget to bring water!

DETAILS HERE

All month long Denny’s is giving you a chance to enjoy a build your own grand slam for free.

This is in celebration of the restaurant’s new online and mobile ordering platform “Denny’s on Demand.”

Customers can enjoy this iconic dish whenever and wherever they choose, by placing an online order through “Denny’s on Demand.”

This offer lasts through Jan. 31

DETAILS HERE

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.