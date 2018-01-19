Friday Freebies: Jan. 19, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Walmart is hosting its first Walmart Wellness Day of the year from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Stores will be offering free blood pressure, blood glucose and body mass index screenings. Low-cost immunizations will also be offered.



Einstein Bros. Bagels has a new egg sandwich they'd like you to try. Log on to their website and select one of four wake-up alarm tones as a favorite. You will get the alarm tone as a download for your phone and a coupon for a free egg sandwich with any purchase. The coupon is good through Jan. 28.

DirecTV and AT&T U-verse customers can get a free preview of Starz this weekend. From Friday through Sunday, watch all the free movies and exclusive shows from the premium cable channel for free. If you don't have Direct TV or AT&T U-verse, you can still get a free preview when you download the Starz app for almost any streaming device. The app preview is good for seven days.

If you're an avocado lover and are looking for something to do with the fruit besides make guacamole -- not that there is anything wrong with that -- you can download the free recipe book from Avocados from Mexico. Just go to their website to get the e-book.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.