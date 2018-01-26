Friday Freebies: Jan. 26, 2018

If you want to try Taco Bell's new nacho fries, you may be able to get your hands on some for free.

Some locations will reportedly throw them in for free when you add them to your order. Locations and restrictions vary. But at most, you'll pay $1.

If you love Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and haven't downloaded the chain's app, here is a pretty good reason to do so.

This weekend only, Krispy Kreme rewards members can get a dozen doughnuts for $1 when they buy a dozen doughnuts at the regular price. Just have the bar code scanned in the app while you're at Krispy Kreme.

Carraba's Italian Grill is offering a buy one, get one free deal for a limited time.

Buy a Chicken Bryan, Chicken Marsala or Pollo Rosa Maria dish and you'll get a free lasagna to take home. No coupon is needed; just mention the offer, which expires Monday.

Time is running out to redeem a free bowling coupon.

Visit Freebowling.com and print a coupon for one free game; shoes are not included.

The coupon is good until Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.