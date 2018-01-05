Friday Freebies: Jan. 5, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Start your new year with a trip to some of San Antonio’s best museums. Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders can get free admission to participating museums through the Museums on Us program. Which San Antonio museums are participating? The DoSeum, The Witte Museum, McNay Art Museum and the San Antonio Museum of Art. This Saturday and Sunday only.

You can help your kids some learn some important lessons and entertain them at the same time with these free offers. Kids can learn about fire safety with some familiar faces with the Sesame Street Fire Safety Color and Activity book from FEMA. Just go to their website and order a copy. A hard copy will take 8 to 10 weeks to get here, but you can download a digital version and print it from your own computer now.

Want your kids to learn about saving money, sticking to a budget and other financial necessities? The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy can help. Get free copies of “Avengers: Saving the Day” and “Rocket’s Big Plan.” Both comic books are available again and ready to order from practicialmoney.com. If you are a teacher and want these for your classroom, see the details on the website to order larger quantity.

This last freebie is from Arby’s, which would like you to try its new Buffalo Chicken Tenders. If you do, you can get free fries and a drink. Just go to the website and get the coupon and you’re all set. This offer is good through January 9th.

