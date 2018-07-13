Friday Freebies: July 13, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Another week, another restaurant is offering free food to get you to download its app. This week it’s Wendy’s. Download the app, and you can get a free Dave’s Single with any purchase. So, you have to buy something, but the burger will be free. This offer expires on Sunday.

Obviously, ice cream is so great it gets its own month, not just a single day. July is Nation Ice Cream Month. Dairy Queen is still trying to drum up downloads for its fairly new smart phone app, by enticing you with a free small blizzard for the month of July. Download the app and register, and you’ll get a coupon for the free Blizzard.

Saturday is National Mac and Cheese Day. Einstein is celebrating that fact with what else? A Mac and Cheese bagel. Which you can try for free. Register for the Schmear Society Rewards program, to get your free Mac and Cheese bagel (with purchase) on Saturday. The deadline to register is today.

This weekend’s outdoor movie is "Isle of Dogs," directed by Wes Anderson, the man behind "Bottle Rocket," "Budapest Hotel" and other indie charmers. It’s showing Saturday night at Hemisfair Park. Be sure to get there early to get a good spot because the movie starts at dusk. Don’t forget your blankets and lawn chairs.

