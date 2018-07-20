Friday Freebies: July 20, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - It’s going to be really hot this weekend, so it's probably best if you try to limit your time outside.

As such, it looks like it's going to be a good weekend to binge watch some TV. Anime fans can get the first season of Dragon Ball Z from the Microsoft store. Just go to the store or app, and add it to your cart and check out. No coupon needed. A $30 value for $0. This is a limited time offer.

These next two freebies are rentals, but they are still free.

Up first, also from the Microsoft store, is the Justice League VS. Teen Titans as a digital rental. You can watch the two superhero teams slug it out for 80 minutes. Just follow the link, then click on “rent free.”

You will have to go outside to get this freebie, but briefly. Through July 23, score a free video game rental from RedBox. Before you run out to the kiosk, go to the website or mobile app. All you have to do is reserve a game online, and you’ll get a free rental code worth up to $3. The discount will be applied when you checkout. Then run right back home to the air conditioner.

How about a free outdoor movie? This is one worth getting out for, if you’re looking to cool off: A Dive-in Movie Saturday night at the Schertz Aquatic Center. You can see JAWS at the Float and Flick from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This is limited to the first 300 people who register. Follow the link to RSVP. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Want a more traditional outdoor movie? Maybe one with less killer sharks? You can catch "Despicable Me 3" at Memorial Park in Hollywood Park Saturday night. The sun will be down, so it should be much more tolerable for people wanting to watch a movie under the stars. Movie starts at dusk.

