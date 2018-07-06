Friday Freebies: July 6, 2018

Start your weekend off with a free movie in the park Friday night.

"Ferdinand The Bull" will be shown on the big screen at the San Antonio Museum of Art in the 200 block of West Jones Avenue, starting at sundown.

Don't forget to take your own chairs, blankets and snacks.

More for information, click here.

Another free outdoor movie, "Lego Batman," is on for Saturday night at Mission Marquee Plaza in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

The movie starts at dusk.

Click here for more information.

If outdoor movies aren't your thing, you still have time to earn a voucher for a free Whataburger and a movie pass to Alamo Drafthouse by donating platelets or blood to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

The offer is valid though Sunday.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 210-731-5590 or online by clicking here.

Tuesdays in July just got a whole lot better at Chick-fil-A, where you can score a free breakfast.

On July 10 and 24, you'll get a free four-count of Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis.

On July 17 and 31, the restaurant is giving a way a Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit to guests at participating restaurants in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Kerrville.

