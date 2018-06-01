Friday Freebies: June 1, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Check out these Friday Freebies for June 1, 2018!

If you haven’t already heard, Friday is National Donut Day, and a lot of places are handing out free doughnuts to commemorate the day. Krispy Kreme, Dunkin Donuts and Duck Donuts are just a few of the donut shops participating. Even Wal-Mart is getting in on the action with a free, glazed donut. In most cases, you get the free donut just by asking for it.

The first weekend of the month means free admission to some San Antonio museums for Bank of America customers through the Museums on Us program. All you need is your photo ID and a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card to get one free admission. The DoSeum, Witte Museum, McNay Art Museum and the San Antonio Museum of Art are participating museums.

The school year is over for most teachers, and Red Robin is treating teachers, counselors and other education professionals to a free burger. Just go the restaurant on Tuesday, June 5, choose one of five different Tavern Double burgers which come with fries. That’s all you have to do. No coupon necessary. Just take your school ID.

This weekend’s free outdoor movie is happening at the Mission Marquee Plaza. Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. you can see "Boss Baby." So bring your lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. The movie starts 15 minutes after dusk.

