Friday Freebies: June 15, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Check out these freebies for Friday, June 15.

Hot Wheels have been around for 50 years, and they are more popular than ever. To celebrate the 50th anniversary fo the classic car toy, Target is holding a free event for kids on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Kids will get a free Hot Wheels car that they can customize, race against other kids, and then take home. Supplies are limited at participating locations.

Take Dad to Spaghetti Warehouse for Father’s Day, and they will feed him for free! He gets his choice between the 15-Layer Lasagna or an Original Recipe Spaghetti Entrée, which includes the popular Spaghetti and Meatballs. This is a dine-in only deal, but you don’t need a coupon. Other restrictions apply. Check out the restaurant’s website for more details.

After lunch, Dad can get a free, 6-ounce cup or cone of frozen yogurt at TCBY...

...or an Old-fashioned Sundae from Wienerschitzel.

If you’re into superhero movies, you have a tough choice to make this weekend for some outdoor movie family fun.

Saturday night in Hollywood Park, you could see the Marvel Blockbuster Black Panther at Memorial Park.

Or you can catch the slightly less blockbuster-like Justice League at Mission Marquee Plaza.

Both movies start around dusk. Don’t forget you lawn chairs and blankets -- and umbrellas. Rain could be a thing Saturday night.

