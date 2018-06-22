Friday Freebies: June 22, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - How about two free albums for that summer road trip? Google Play is giving away digital copies of “My Everything” by Ariana Grande or “ICON" by the Beach Boys. All you need is a Google Play account, select the album or albums of your choice and pay zero for them

This is a limited time offer, so act accordingly.

CLICK HERE FOR "ICON" | CLICK HERE FOR "MY EVERYTHING"

Sticking with the summer theme and ways to pass the time: San Antonio Library Cardholders have access to dozens of free digital magazine subscriptions. More than anyone could read, honestly. But you are more than welcome to try.

All you need to read magazines like OK! Magazine, Star, Reader’s Digest and a whole lot more is a mobile device and the Libby or Overdrive apps.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Dairy Queen is getting in on the rewards app business and is offering something cool to get you to download the app: A free small Blizzard.

Just download the app and the coupon will show up in your rewards, but don’t click until you are in the store. It expires in 15 minutes.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

No outdoor movie this weekend to tell you about, But Movies by Moonlight is back at Travis Park this Tuesday with a showing of Charlotte’s Web. As always, it’s not just the movies.

There will be activities, food trucks and music starting at 7:00 p.m. The movie starts at dusk. Don’t forget the free Downtown Tuesday parking at City of San Antonio facilities.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

