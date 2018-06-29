Friday Freebies: June 29, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Start your weekend off with a free concert Friday night at the Tower of the Americas.

Party on the Plaza starts at 7 p.m. with music from the rock band Charlie Bravo.

If you need something for the kids to do on Saturday morning, swing by Lakeshore Learning at 327 NW Loop 410, where your kids can craft a summer fun visor for free.

The crafting activity runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



On Saturday night, head out to Universal City Park for a free screening of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black and Nick Jonas.

The movie starts at sunset, around 8:30 p.m., but if you get out there at 7 p.m. there will be a waterslide for kids to enjoy.

Don't forget your swimsuits, chairs, blankets, and snacks. No pets or glass are allowed.



Want to get your hands on a free Whataburger voucher and Alamo Drafthouse movie pass?

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is offering incentives for blood and platelet donors through July 8.

Just call 210-731-5590 to schedule your appointment or click here for more information.



