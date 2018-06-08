Friday Freebies: June 8, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Check out these freebies for Friday, June 8!

Next Wednesday, you can steal a taco from Taco Bell. Actually, they’ll just give it to you. Since the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, everyone in the country gets a free Doritos Taco Loco. All you have to do to claim your free taco is be at a a participating restaurant between 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday. It’s part of the “Steal a game, steal a taco” promotion. Who knows? You may get another taco if the Warriors win in Cleveland Friday night.

A lot of restaurants offer you something for free for joining their rewards program. Chili’s is upping the ante, with something free every time you visit if you join theirs. Free chips and salsa or a free drink (no booze). Just download the app and sign up. Or just sign up and log in on that computer thing on the table.

We’re going to be seeing a lot of opportunities to catch outdoor movies ow that summer is here. Here are a couple of upcoming options:

Saturday night, see “Big Hero 6” at Hemisfair Park. This one is sponsored by the Alamo City Comic Con, so there will be plenty of things to see and do before the movie even starts, including a costume contest right before show time. Movie starts at dusk.

On Tuesday night, June 12, Movies by Moonlight returns with “Paddington.” There will be music, food trucks and other things to do before the show. And all that begins at 7 p.m. This movie also starts at dusk. And parking is City of San Antonio parking lots is free on Downtown Tuesdays. So there’s one more freebie within a freebie.

