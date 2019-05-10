Friday Freebies just for Mom!

SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is Mother's Day, and this week, the freebies are for mom.

On Sunday, Orange Leaf is treating all moms to a free cup of yogurt.

Just go to the website and print the coupon or show it on your phone to get your free beginner cup.

Moms love pictures.

Take mom to Bass Pro Shop to get her picture taken for free with a fancy background from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. If you do wait until Sunday, the first 75 moms to get their picture taken will get a free tote bag.

A no-frills mom may appreciate a freebie from Weinerchnitzel. She can enjoy a chili dog, small fries and drink.

All she needs to do is show is a family photo, an embarrassing story about the kids or just bring the kids.

Some restrictions apply.

Let's give mom a break by hiring a babysitter for free.

Kraft is reimbursing thousands of moms who hire a babysitter to get out of the house -- without the kids.

There are certain rules to the offer, so be sure to check out the website to see how you can take advantage of this treasured offer -- time alone.

How about taking mom to a free outdoor movie?

On Thursday at Mission Marquee Plaza, mom can join the family to see "Mary Poppins Returns."

Bring the lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic to see Emily Blunt take up the iconic part of Mary Poppins.

Showtime begins at dusk.

