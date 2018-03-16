Friday Freebies: March 16, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - It’s not National Pi Day anymore but you can still take advantage of the deal at Papa Johns Pizza. They’re offering a free pizza when you buy one online. All you have to do is use the code PIDAY at checkout. This deal runs through Saturday.

This freebie is going to take a little bit of work. Participating Chick-Fil-A’s are giving away free chicken sandwiches on St. Patrick’s Day. All you have to do is wear something green. But before you go out to claim your free sandwich, call ahead and make sure the store is participating. Then just show wearing green and mention the promotion. It’s going on from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Spring is just a few days away and Dairy Queen is going to help you celebrate with a free soft serve cone. All day Tuesday, March 20th, participating restaurants will be handing out free free vanilla cones to anyone who asks for one. That’s all you have to do. Limit one per customer.

This Saturday, you can catch a special movie filmed in a special spot -- 1927’s “Wings” at the Quadrangle at Fort Sam Houston. Portions of the silent movie were shot at the Quadrangle almost a century ago. The movie starts at dusk, but guests need to pre-register ahead of time at the Visitor’s Center at the main gate. Give yourself plenty of time and don’t forget your blankets and lawn chairs.

