Friday Freebies: March 2, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - If you haven't seen the Disney animated movie "Coco," or want to see it again, head out Friday for a free showing at Crockett Park.

The movie starts after a 7 p.m. mariachi performance.

Don't forget to bring your blankets and lawn chairs.

A free fishing clinic is being held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Acequia Park.

Rods, reels and bait will be provided.

Just show up with an angler attitude.

A farmers and artisan market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mission Marquee Plaza.

There will also be live music, food trucks and family activities.

You can even bring the pooch.

Take the kiddos to Hemisfair Park from 1-3 p.m. for Super Fun Saturday - Bubbles, Bubbles Everywhere!

There's plenty to do, including interactive art, story time, coloring, a life-size hamster ball racing track and children’s musician Will Parker.

If you're a history buff, the "Living History At The Alamo" continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Check out what the Alamo looked like in 1836 with a virtual experience.

Events include a fiddle festival and a fandango.

