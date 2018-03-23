Friday Freebies: March 23, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend has a host of opportunities for free food and fun!

You can start your weekend off with a free movie at the Botanical Gardens tonight.

Slab Cinema is setting up at the San Antonio Botanical Garden Friday night.

You can bring a chair or blanket to the classic "Gentlemen Prefer blondes," staring Marylin Monroe. The free show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Don't miss out on the Eggstravaganza at Trader's Village on Saturday. There will be 20,000 eggs spread out between four egg hunts. The egg hunts are organized by age groups ranging from toddlers to 12-year-olds. The first hunt kicks off at 10 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. The event is free, but parking is $4.

After some free fun, how about some free food? Trio Modern Mediterranean is opening a second location on the West Side near Highway 151 and Potranco Road. You can get your hands on a free meal if you stop by between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday. If you are among the first 10 people in line, you can win free food for 6 months.

You can end your weekend with a free yoga class at Confluence Park on Sunday. T he beginner's class starts at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Online registration is required nad you must bring your own mat.

