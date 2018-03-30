Friday Freebies: March 30, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - What's an Easter basket without some slime?

Michaels is offering a free Easter Slime event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, when kids will be able to customize their slime to fill cute Easter containers.

Everything the kids need will be provided, including the pre-made slime.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.



Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

Little Caesars is celebrating a "crazy happened" moment during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, where No. 16 seed UMBC defeated No. 1 seed Xavier, the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the tournament's history.

To mark the huge upset, participating Little Caesars restaurants are offering a free lunch combo between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday.

It might be a good idea to call ahead to your nearest store to make sure its participating in the "Crazy Happened" promotion.

Universal Pictures is offering a free screening of "Blockers" at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here to RSVP for a free first-come, first-served ticket.

Please note the film is not child-friendly.

Summer will be here before we know it, and you're going to be looking for ways to keep the kiddos entertained.

How about some free bowling, every day, all summer?

It can happen, with the Kids Free Bowling Program. Click here to sign up to knock down some pins at these participating bowling locations in San Antonio:

Astro SuperBowl, 3203 Harry Wurzbach Road

Bandera Bowling Center, 6700 Huebner Road

Oak Hills Lanes, 7330 Callaghan Road

