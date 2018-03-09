Friday Freebies: March 9, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships coming to St. Mary's University on March 28 has sponsor Dunkin' Donuts in a dunking mood.

To celebrate the event, Dunkin' Donuts is creating a "Slam Dunk" doughnut.

Patrons can get a free doughnut with the purchase of a medium or large cold brew coffee.

The offer is good from Sunday through April 3.

If you're looking for something fun and free for the kids Sunday, take them over to Michaels from 2-4 p.m. for Slime Sunday.

All the supplies will be provided, including premade slime, which the kids can keep.

Remember DVDs? Redbox is offering a free DVD rental.

Score the rental by texting the word "PUSH" to 727272, and you'll get a code that expires two weeks from the time you send the text.

Catch the animated movie, "Surf's Up," at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Travis Park for free.

Parking is on the house at city of San Antonio-operated facilities.

Don't forget your blankets and lawn chairs.

