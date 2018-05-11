Friday Freebies: May 11, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Mother's Day is approaching and if you're still looking for something to do -- or trying to score yourself some freebies -- there's a host of freebies being offered this weekend.

You can get a head start on Mother's Day at Zoe's Kitchen, which is offering four free chocolate chip cookies with the purchase of any large Mediterranean family dinner purchase.

But, if mom is more into Italian food, the Spaghetti Warehouse is offering a coupon for a free 15 layer lasagna for moms who dine-in on Sunday. The voucher can be used on your next visit.

Moms can also enter a contest for $1,000.

Finish Mother's Day festivities with a sweet treat at the Orange Leaf on Bulverde Road. The location is giving away one free cup of frozen yogurt to moms on Mother's Day.

If food isn't for you, you can take an outdoor adventure at San Pedro Creek Culture Park for Mum's the Word on Saturday. There will be Mariachis, coffee, pastries and floral giveaways. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs through noon.

Splashtown is also offering free admission to all moms on Sunday with any paid admission.

