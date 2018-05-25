Friday Freebies: May 25, 2018

The weekend that is the unofficial kick-off to summer is going to be a hot one, but the nights should be just fine for catching an outdoor movie.

You can catch "The Greatest Showman" starring Hugh Jackman and Zach Efron at Landa Libray Gardens Saturday night.

The musical is based on PT Barnum’s rise to fame as the founder of the Barnum and Bailey Circus.

Film starts at dusk.

Thursday, you can see a free outdoor movie with a San Antonio connection at the McNay Art Museum.

"Pee Wee’s Big Adventure" features the Alamo City as a main character.

In the movie, Pee Wee Herman’s quest to recover his stolen bike leads him to Texas, because he believes the bike is in the basement of the Alamo.

You can see how it all turns out Thursday.

Movie starts at dusk.

National Donut Day is coming next Friday.

So we’re telling about this freebie now.

On Friday, June 1, Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away a free, classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Also on June 1, participating Krispy Kreme locations are giving away a doughnut of any variety.

No strings attached; no purchase necessary

