Friday Freebies: May 4, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The first Saturday in May is like Christmas for comic book fans: it's Free Comic Book Day.

Retailers across San Antonio are participating, giving away hundreds of free, brand-new comics. So if you’re a long-time fan or just curious about where all the super-hero movies came from, everyone is welcome. Be sure you get to a store near your early, because supplies are limited. And quantities may be limited at some locations.

The first weekend of the month is also a good month for museum-minded Bank of America Customers and Merrill Lynch cardholders, who get free admission to some of San Antonio’s best museums this weekend, free of charge. Just show your credit or debit card to get in. The DoSeum, Witte Museum, McNay Art Museum and the San Antonio Art Museum are participating.

Tuesday nights are free for everyone at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. And they are staying open late until 9 p.m. Here’s one exhibit to check out while you’re there: “210 West” Gallery Talk featuring "Pancho Villa: The Mexican Revolutionary," for a deep dive into the life of the infamous revolutionary leader. You can get in for free beginning at 4 p.m.

And the Made in SA Film Series continues Wednesday night at the San Antonio Public Library with "Selena." The series is from Texas Public Radio and the San Antonio Film Commission, and highlights movies that were made in San Antonio or nearby. And there is a lot of San Antonio and the surrounding area in this biopic about the legendary Tejano singer. Film starts at dusk.

