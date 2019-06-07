Friday Freebies: National Doughnut Day and free ice cream for the upcoming weekend.

Last week, we told you about National Doughnut Day, so you would have plenty of time to prepare for it.

Well, it’s here, and you haven’t missed out yet. There is still time to get your hands on a free doughnut. A lot of places are giving them away around town.

Just check the websites of the following doughnut places for details on their offers:

This weekend is going to be hot - stay inside under the air conditioner hot. One way to beat the heat is with some ice cream and better yet, free ice cream.

Baskins Robbins will give you a free scoop just for downloading their app. You can find it on the App Store or Google Play and download it for free. Then check your offers for your free scoop. However, do NOT click “Redeem” until you are ready to check out, as the offer is only good up until 15 minutes after you click it.

You can learn more about the Baskin Robbins app here.

The ‘Six of 007 Film Festival’ is getting a bit of an extension at Hemsfair. It’s actually a do-over because of a rainout last time.

This Tuesday, you can see the classic "On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” starring George Lazenby as James Bond. There will be entertainment before the movie begins. So be sure to get there early to get a good spot. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

You can learn more about the screening, here.

If talking animals are more your speed, well, you’re in luck. This Tuesday’s “Movies by Moonlight” will feature Disney’s Zootopia at Travis Park. So bring your picnic, blankets and lawn chairs.

Don’t forget, parking at the City of San Antonio Facilities is free Tuesday night.

Both the movies at Hemisfair and Travis Park begin at dusk.

