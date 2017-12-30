Friday Freebies: New Year's Edition

SAN ANTONIO - Before the year ends, take advantage of the final freebies of the year, which include a workshop at Home Depot for children, Barnes and Noble story time, and free trials for Amazon Prime members.

The last weekend of the year is here and it’s almost time to send the kids back to school. If you’re running out of ways to keep them busy, a free workshop at Home Depot could be just the thing. From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, children ages 5 through 12 can make their own wooden block calendar for the New Year. After they build it, they can decorate it with stickers and paint and take it home. Children will also get a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin.

Click here for more information on this deal.

Barnes & Noble is holding its last children’s story time of the year Saturday. Before you go see the movie Ferdinand, children can hear the story that the movie is based on and find out why Ferdinand isn’t like the other bulls in Spain. The story time starts at 11 a.m., and there will be other fun stuff to do once the story is over.

Click here for more information on this deal.

Amazon Prime members can spend the holiday weekend binge-watching everything on HBO, Showtime and Starz, thanks to free trials of all three from the streaming service. Try any or all for seven days at no charge if you are a Prime member. If you’re not a member, you can stack the free offers and try Amazon Prime free for 30 days.

Click here for more information on the HBO deal.

Click here for more information on the Showtime deal.

Click here for more information on the Starz deal.

Click here for more information on the Amazon Prime deal.

Fandango is offering up one more freebie before the year is out. It’s a buy-one-get-one deal in which you and a companion can see one holiday release in the theater and only pay for one ticket if you use Fandango’s Android app or Google Pay. Just enter promo code GOOGLEPAYNYE at checkout. Limit one free ticket per account. This is a limited time offer.

Click here for more information on this deal.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.