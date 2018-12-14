Friday Freebies: QuikTrip freebies, Starbucks happy hour, free movie

SAN ANTONIO - Want to get something free every day from QuikTrip for the next week or so? Just download the QT mobile app from the android or iTunes store.

You may not have known it but we’re in the 12 Days of Giving promotion for the convenience store chain. Every morning app users will get a coupon for one free item. Friday was a hot dog. Saturday, who knows? Actually, you can find out on their social media. This promotion is for a limited time.

Like espresso or hot chocolate? Seems like a good day for it. Starbucks' happy hour promotion runs through Sunday. That means Buy One, Get One free on Espresso or Hot Chocolate. Just go to the website and fill out the form and you’ll get an e-mail with the coupon, along with any future deals. The offer expires on Sunday.

More Christmas outdoor movies are coming this holiday season. Next up is a holiday horror comedy classic. Catch "Gremlins" on Tuesday at Milam Park from 6 p.m. til 9 p.m. Make sure you bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

