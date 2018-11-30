Friday Freebies: Santa pics, Santa videos and more!

SAN ANTONIO - The first weekend of every month is Free Museum Month for Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders as part of their “Museums on Us” program.

That means this Saturday and Sunday, you can get into some of San Antonio’s great museums free of charge. All you need is your BOA or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card and a photo ID for one free entry.

The DoSeum, Witte Museum, McNay Art Museum and San Antonio Museum of Art are all participating museums.

Check out their website for more information.

Looking for a way to get the family in the Christmas Spirit? Bass Pro Shop might be the place for you.

Through Christmas Eve, you can visit Santa’s Wonderland. Get a free picture with Santa, play games and participate in crafts and other activities.

Check out their website for more information.

Or you can always bring Santa to you. Sort of.

You can get a personalized video from Santa Claus at portablenorthpole.com. Go to the website and follow the instructions and your video will be ready in just a few minutes. This freebie is valid through Dec. 24.

Check out their website for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.