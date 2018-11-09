Friday Freebies: Veterans Day offers

SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of restaurants are serving up free meals to honor veterans on Veterans Day.

Start your day with a doughnut and a small cup of coffee from Krispy Kreme at no charge. Just show any form of military ID. No purchase or coupon needed.

Dunkin' Donuts is offering veterans in uniform or with a military ID a free doughnut. No purchase necessary.



Applebee's is on a mission to serve 1 million free meals to veterans Sunday. Veterans can choose a free entree from the following special menu:

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

6 ounce USDA Select Top Sirloin

Chicken Tenders Platter

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille La Cantera is offering up it's three-course pork chop supper to all veterans and active military from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday for each veteran who is accompanied by at least one guest who purchases an entree. Reservations and military ID are required.

There are a lot of other deals for Veterans Day. Click here for a link.

And last, but not least, a freebie that everyone can enjoy: Subway is offering $5 off a $5 purchase for people who place an order through their app and pay with PayPal through Nov. 15.

You'll need the Subway app and a PayPal Account to take advantage of the freebie. The $5 off will be automatically applied when you check out.

