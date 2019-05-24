Veterans eat FREE on Memorial Day; NASA will send your name to Mars; free movie night

SAN ANTONIO - Restaurants and businesses are offering free deals and discounts for veterans and active-duty military members on Memorial Day.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, veterans and current military members can choose an entrée at Logan’s Roadhouse from the American Roadhouse Meal menu and get it at no charge. All you need is proof of service.

Hooters is also serving up a complimentary meal Monday. Select wings, salads, sandwiches and burgers are available free to any veterans or military members. Just bring a valid military ID and check the website to see which entrees qualify.

Like the idea of going to Mars, but don’t actually want to go? Then you will probably like this. NASA is offering to send your name to Mars for FREE. All you have to do is fill out a form on NASA's website, and they will add you to the list. Your name will be on board the 2020 Mars Rover. You can even print out a boarding pass after you fill out the form.

Anyone who is interested has until the end of September to get their name in.

The Six of 007: James Bond Outdoor Film Series continues this week at Hemisfair on Tuesday. Film No. 4 is Goldeneye, starring Pierce Brosnan as the iconic James Bond. The movie begins at dusk, but there will be entertainment from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. So, bring your blankets and lawn chairs and get there early to get a good spot for the movie.

