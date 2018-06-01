Bexar County students discuss ways to keep schools safer at local symposium

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - More than 40 students from around Bexar County attended a symposium Friday to have a conversation about school shootings and address school safety.

Students at Anne Frank Inspire Academy hosted the Students on Safety Symposium.

"What we’re really here for is to stop the hatred, stop the bigotry, to stop everything and put all opinions aside and really focus on what's important, and that’s the students’ and our lives," said Sarah Abraham, a ninth-grader.

The discussion focused on sexual assault, guns, violence, drugs and discipline.

"It's always in the back of our head, but we try to stay positive," Abraham said.

Students also got a chance to hear from a Columbine High School shooting survivor.

"I was 16, a junior at the time, when I was in the library. The library was the scene of the most intense violence at Columbine. Ten of the 13 killed there, 15 of the 24 wounded, and I was there hiding under a table as the boys went on a rampage that lasted seven and a half minutes," Crystal Miller said.

Miller was able to escape as the shooters reloaded. She's spent the last 19 years sharing her experience and raising awareness.

"They did this, not because it was an assignment, not because it was something they were told to do, they did this because they recognized it's a huge issue of their generation," Miller said of the students who organized Friday's event.

The students hope the safety symposium will help spark change and eventually want to expand the program to other cities across the country.

